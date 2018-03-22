4th nor'easter in 3 weeks, Winter Storm Toby wreaks havoc

[United States], Mar 22 (ANI): Winter Storm Toby, the fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks, is bearing down on the storm-ravaged East Coast in the United States, with a fresh blanket of snow.

A day after the official beginning of spring, the storm is bringing heavy snow, strong winds and possible coastal flooding to some areas.

It has the potential to be one of the most significant and disruptive snowstorms for so late in the season, CNN meteorologists reported.

"If the current forecast pans out, this nor'easter will dump more snow on Washington, Philadelphia and New York than the three earlier storms combined," CNN quoted meteorologist Brandon Miller as saying.

More than 70 million people are under a winter storm watch, warning or advisory from the Appalachians to Boston. As of Wednesday afternoon, Winter Storm Toby had already wrecked havoc on the south - bringing hail, heavy winds and tornado warnings to Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky, according to TIME magazine. About 4,800 flights have been canceled due to the storm. (ANI)