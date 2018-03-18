5 civilians killed in ceasefire violation in Poonch

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): As many as five civilians were killed and two injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) here in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

"Due to shelling from across in Balakote sector of Poonch, five civilians died and two are injured, who are being shifted to the hospital," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said on Sunday.

This comes a week after the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Rajouri's Sundervani sector along LoC.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)