5 convicted in Kathua rape-murder case

New Delhi: Kathua rape and murder case: Five persons have been convicted by the Pathankot court in the Kathua rape & murder case. Village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma and Head constable Tilak Raj were convicted by the Pathankot court.

The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed on January 10 last year. The trial, which had begun in April 2018 against seven accused out of eight, concluded on June 3 last week.

The trial of a juvenile is yet to begin as the petition on his age is yet to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The Crime Branch has arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma. Head Constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested by the Crime Branch. All of them, except the juvenile, are currently lodged in Gurdaspur jail in Punjab.