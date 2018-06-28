5 dead after chartered plane crashes in Mumbai

[Maharashtra], June 28 (ANI): At least five people, including four on board, have died after a chartered plane crashed in a crowded neighbourhood in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. The plane was about to land at the airport when it crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar, where construction work was going on.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers and one other person lost their lives in the crash.

Fire tenders and ambulances have been deployed at the spot after the incident was reported at around 1.35 pm.

Reacting to reports of the plane belonging to Uttar Pradesh Governmnet, the state's Principal Secretary Information, Avnish Awasthi said, "The chartered plane which has crashed does not belong to Uttar Pradesh government. The state government had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad,". More details are awaited.(ANI)