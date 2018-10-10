5 dead, several injured after train derails in Raebareli

Lucknow: As many as five people died and several others were injured after six coaches of New Farakka Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli this morning.

The train's engine and five other coaches derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station.

In the wake of the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate (DM), Superintendent of police (SP), health authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance.

Adityanath, while expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, has also directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take all possible action. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi and carrying out rescue operations at the accident site. A team of doctors and an Accident Relief Medical Van have also been rushed to the accident site from Lucknow. Further details are awaited.