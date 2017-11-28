5 DoPT officials, 6 others booked for cheating, forgery

[India], November 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR against five officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and six others on charge of siphoning off government funds.

The accused has been identified as, (DoPT) Under Secretary Sanjay Mehta, Section Officer Hemant, Assistant Section Officer R.K. Arora, Section Officer Vijay Pal and Assistant Section Officer Mahendra Singh, all posted in the Training Section of DoPT, and several others on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

According to the CBI, the five officials were booked after a complaint from DoPT Director (Training) V.K. Sinha on September 9 that Mehta, Arora and Hemant had siphoned off government funds through fraudulent sanction orders. Following that, the CBI carried out searches at 11 premises of the accused officials and private persons in Delhi. (ANI)