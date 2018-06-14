5 held in job fraud case in Hyderabad

[India], June 14 (ANI): A five-member gang, who cheated people after collecting money by promising jobs in multinational companies, was busted by the Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team here on Wednesday.

The accused - identified as Mohammed Ali, Mohd Firdouse, Syed Sadeq, Reshma and Naresh Kumar Bhandari - allegedly duped at least 50 to 70 youths to the tune of Rs 50 lakh by promising employment and also providing fake offer letters.

The gang allegedly also cheated businessmen, produced fake offer letters from Wipro, Amazon, Cognizant and IBM.

Speaking to ANI, DCP, Task Force, Radhakrishnan Rao, said, "Today our central zone inspectors apprehended five people for two cases. One of the accused Mohammed Ali studied up to class 8 and discontinued studies, later in 2013, he entered in this the fraud business. He was apprehended first and based on Ali's information we apprehended the others." The modus operandi of the job fraudsters was to set up temporary job consultants with different names in Hyderabad like Instant Job at Lakdikapul, Spot Link at Himayathnagar, Canoy Soft at Hitech City, Cruez Consultant at Kothi, Hyderabad, Spot Link at CTC Secunderabad, Cabin in Babu Khan Estate, Basheerbagh Hyderabad to promise jobs to the unemployed youths. They also had a fake app called Prank Paytm in their cell phones to loot shops as well. They used to visit supermarkets and make payments using it. The group had cheated the shops to the tune of Rs 1.9 lakh. The apprehended accused, along with seized properties, have been handed over to S.H.O. Habeebnagar Police Station for further necessary action. (ANI)