5 injured as huge Ajith cut-out collapses on fans

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Five people were injured on Thursday when a giant cut-out of Tamil actor Ajith collapsed during the 'paal abhishekam' (pouring milk on the cut-outs) ceremony.

In Southern Indian states, particularly in Tamil Nadu, huge cut-outs of movie stars are erected outside theatres on the release day of their films, following which, the customary 'paal abhishekam' is performed.

In this unfortunate incident, over half-a-dozen fans were performing 'paal abhishekam' on the cut-out, when the structure, supported by bamboo and gunny ropes, collapsed on a gathering of fans.

Ajith's Viswasam released today, along with the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta. (ANI)