5 killed, 5 injured in Rajasthan road accident

[India] January 14 (ANI): Five people, including three women, died and five others were injured when the car by which they were travelling overturned after a tyre burst on Bayana-Hindaun road here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Babita Jatav (28), Nargesh Yadav (25), Juli Jatav (25), Manjit Jatav (30) and Ramphal Jatav (60).

Those injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Two are said to be in critical condition.

A police team has reached the spot to investigate the matter. (ANI)