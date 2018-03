[India], Mar 13 (ANI): Five people, including two women, died when a car collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Tuesday.

The people travelling in the car died on the spot.

The police have reached the area and are shifting the bodies to the hospital for further proceedings.

They are also trying to reach out the family of the deceased's.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)