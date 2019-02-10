5 LeT, HM terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): As many as five terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter that took place here earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police said in an official release on Sunday.

The deceased terrorists, the police said, have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Rather, Aqib Nazir Mir, Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat, Idrees Ahmad Bhat, and Zahid Ahmad Parray. They were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

Police said that Waseem, Aqib, and Parvaiz were involved in the killing of a civilian Mohd Iqbal Kawaq in Kilam and local army personnel Mukhtar Ahmad. This group of terrorists was also involved in various grenade attacks across Anantnag and Kulgam districts, it added. Incriminating materials such as arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. Police said that no collateral damage took place during the encounter. Bodies of the slain terrorists were handed over to their families after the completion of medico-legal formalities, said the police. (ANI)