5 pc reduction in crime in 2018: Telangana DGP

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Telangana Police have claimed that there was a 5 per cent reduction in overall crime rate in the state in 2018.

According to data provided by the state police, there is a reduction of 7 per cent in crime against women, while chain snatching incidents saw a fall by 43 per cent. There was a reduction of 19 per cent in kidnappings, whereas the rape cases fell by 11 per cent across the state.

However, the crime against Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) saw an increase of three per cent.

M Mahendar Reddy, DGP, Telangana, while addressing media, said, "There is a reduction of 5 per cent in the overall crime rate in the state. In 2019 there will be uniform citizen friendly police stations all over the state. Telangana Police are committed to creating a crime-free state." The DGP also said that in the next three years around 15 lakh CCTVs will be installed all over the state, out of which 10lakh CCTVs will be installed in Hyderabad city and remaining 5 lakh in rest of the state. "CCTVs will be installed in every village in the state and modernisation of all the police stations will be done in the coming days," said the DGP. He said that centres for women will be arranged in every district headquarters. The DGP further informed that the response time by the patrol teams is 8.5 minutes and cashless traffic enforcement will be implemented all over the state. "There was no major law and order problem in the state in 2018. Even the celebration of Ganesh festival remained peaceful," he added.(ANI)