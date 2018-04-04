5 religious leaders accorded MoS status in MP

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Government has granted Minister of State (MoS) rank to five religious leaders, namely Baba Narmadanand, Baba Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, and Pandit Yogenda Mahant in the state cabinet.

On March, 31, these five leaders were been appointed as members in a special committee formed for raising awareness about water conservation, cleanliness and aforestation near Narmada River.

The order issued by the state secretariat shall be effective from the date of its issuance, that is April 3. (ANI)