  4. 5 security personnel injured in grenade attack in Anantnag

Last Updated: Sat, Dec 22, 2018 22:53 hrs

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): Five security personnel sustained injuries on Saturday after a group of terrorists' lobbed grenade towards the security forces in Anantnag's Arwani area of Bijbehara.

As per an official statement by the Police, the injured personnel were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. After administering them with first aid, all the five security forces personnel were discharged from the hospital and are stated to be stable, the statement read.

A police case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)



