[India], Jun 10 (ANI): Five terrorists have been killed so far after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector of Kupwara district on Sunday.

No casualty among the forces has been reported yet in the operation, according to official sources.

The operation is still underway.

This operation has taken place after two army patrol parties were attacked in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of the state on Saturday. (ANI)