5 women activists gang-raped in Jharkhand, case registered

New Delhi: Five women, associated with an NGO, were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Jharkhand's Khunti district.

Police officials on Thursday confirmed that more than three men were involved in the incident.

The five women were associated with an NGO which worked towards raising awareness on issues like human trafficking. On one such campaign, the women had gone to the nearby village of Kochang to perform a street-play.

During the campaign, the women, who were a part of the dramatic team of the NGO, were allegedly kidnapped and then raped at gunpoint. Their male companions were also thrashed by the unidentified persons.

Police have filed an FIR and are contacting the victims to probe all angles of the case. "We have registered an FIR in the gang-rape case of five women. At least three men were involved in the misdoing who might be associated with the Pathalgarhi movement. We have formed a medical board for examination of the victims," said Ranchi DIG Amol V Homkar.