5-year-old raped, murdered: DCW seeks post-mortem report by Feb 1 

Last Updated: Tue, Jan 29, 2019 02:06 hrs

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to the Delhi police asking for the post-mortem report of the 5-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in North Delhi, by February 1.

Calling it a "very serious matter", the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the case and asked if any arrest has been made.  

The body of the 5-year-old girl, who has been missing since Saturday evening, was found stuffed inside a gunny bag in Samaypur Badli area on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly raped before being killed. 

