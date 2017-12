[India], December 13 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to the SHO, Narsinghi police station, a 23-year-old person, named Dinesh, lured his neighbour's daughter by offering her chocolate.

The police registered a case under section 363, 366, 376-A, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act.

The police has taken the accused into custody and sent him to judicial remand. (ANI)