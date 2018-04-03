5-year-old trapped in abandoned car for hours in Pune, dies of heat

Pune: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy who got accidentally trapped in an abandoned car on Pune's outskirts was found dead of suffocation and burns late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.





According to police officer Pratima Navale, the body of Karan Pandey was found in Chakan after a hectic six-hour search by his family.





Around noon, Karan had gone out to play with friends in the neighbourhood. Apparently unable to bear the scorching heat, he had taken refuge inside the left-away vehicle parked in an open area near the Bajaj Company.



The boy had burns on his neck, face and head from the metal parts which heated up in the high day temperatures witnessed in Pune since the past one week.

"As per available details, the car accidentally got locked and the boy could not get out. He remained trapped inside for nearly six hours before his body was found. We have registered an accidental death case and investigating," Navale said.

No details of the vehicle owner or why the car has been abandoned since several weeks were immediately available, she added.