5-yr-old girl allegedly raped, murdered

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered by inserting a wooden stick into her private parts in Uklana village of Haryana's Hisar.

The incident took place yesterday, when the mother and child were sleeping.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jitender Kumar said, "We rushed to the spot as soon as we got information on it. When we reached the post, villagers were protesting over the murder and demanded a quick action."

"An FIR has been registered in this case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for a thorough investigation. No one has been arrested till now," he added.

Following the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja will be meeting the grieving family tomorrow. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)