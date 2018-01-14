50-year-old man dies in BMW hit-and-run by Delhi University student

New Delhi: A Delhi University student has been arrested after he mowed down a man with his speeding BMW car here, police said on Saturday.





Police said the accident happened on January 10 and the accused was arrested the next day but later released on bail. The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV cameras.





"The accused student, Abhinav Sahni was behind the wheels. He was accompanied by his friends on the day of accident," a senior police officer said. "The speeding red-coloured BMW was coming from Kamla Nagar market, when it hit Shiv Nath, 50, who was crossing the road. Shiv Nath was flung several metres into the air," he said, adding that Sahni fled the spot in his car.

Some passerbye later informed police and Shiv Nath was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he added.

"On the basis of the CCTV footage, the accused was later identified as Sahni, a student of Khalsa college, and he was arrested on January 11," the police officer added.