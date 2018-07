[India], July 05 (ANI): An earthquake, measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Andaman Islands region at around 2:05 am on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department.

It struck at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties have been reported yet.

On Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 am. (ANI)