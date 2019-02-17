54 lakh Andhra farmers to get benefit of Annadata Sukhibhava scheme 2019: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Saturday said that around 54 lakh state farmers will receive the benefit of Annadata Sukhibhava scheme 2019.

This comes after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced Rs 9,000 each to the farmers with less than 5 acres land under Annadata Sukhibhava scheme 2019. This will be in addition to the Rs 6,000 announced by the Central government.

Speaking to ANI about the scheme, Reddy said: "The state government will soon launch the state. Under the scheme, all the farmers in the state will be given a cash dole."

"There are 54 lakh families with less than 5 acres land and 15 lakh families have land more than 5 acres in the state. For all of them, the state government is planning to release Rs 4,000 immediately. The remaining amount will be paid during the cultivation season." With Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme providing Rs 6,000, the small and marginal farmers will get a total of Rs 15,000. Farmers having land more than 5 acres will be given Rs 10,000, which will be provided solely by the state. The scheme will cost the exchequer around Rs 7,000 crore. "The state government is also planning to clear off the debt relief scheme balance two instalments in March and April. That is due to the tune of almost Rs 8,000 crores," the state Agriculture Minister added. (ANI)