54-year-old man beaten to death for raping minor girl

[India] Apr 9(ANI): A case was registered against people, who had beaten an old man, accused of raping a class 2 girl.

The 54-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by villagers in Donkeshwar, for allegedly raping the girl.

According to reports, the accused was thrashed and tied to a tree where stones and sticks were hurled at him, till he collapsed in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered on Sunday, under section 302 IPC against persons, who beat the man to death. Another case is registered under section 376 PIC on the deceased.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)