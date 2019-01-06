55000 students from security sensitive area join NCC

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Around 55,000 students from security-sensitive areas of the country have joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Addressing media in the national capital, Director General NCC Lt Gen PP Malhotra said that around 55,000 students hailing from areas of LWE (Left Wing Extremism), borders and coastal have joined NCC.

He said that the NCC had organised a camp in the Bastar district, adding that cadets of various other areas were also participating in this camp.

He said, similarly NCC also organised a camp called 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' camp in Srinagar which was attended by people from other areas also.

Calling it just a beginning, Lt Gen Malhotra said, "When the organisation spreads more and more people will come forward to join NCC". The officer said that till 2020 NCC plans to expand to 15 lakh cadets, stressing that NCC would reach the target. He also stated that there was no slowdown in the number of youth joining NCC, as the organisation is providing them with all the necessary assistance. A total of 2,070 cadets, including 695 girl cadets drawn from all 29 States and seven Union Territories are participating in the month long RD Camp. The NCC Republic Day Camp will be inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday. It also includes 102 cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and 162 cadets from the North East, he said. The camp will be visited by a large number of dignitaries, including the Vice President, Defence Minister, Chief Minister of Delhi and chief of the three armed forces. This varied and demanding array of activities will culminate with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on January 28. (ANI)