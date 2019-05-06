58-year-old Army Lt Gen carries out Para jump

-Year-Old Army Lt Gen Carries Out Para Jump

New Delhi (India), May 6 (ANI) Seeking to lead by example, a senior Lieutenant General of the Indian Army carried out a Para jump from more than 10,000 feet in Nashik.

The senior Army officer, who is the in-charge of training of the entire forces has carried out the jump in pursuit of fitness at an advanced age.

"Skydive for Lt Gen Alok Kler, DGMT was conducted by instructors and training staff of Indian Army (Army Adventure Wing) on 25-26 Apr 2019 at Nasik by service aircraft from 10,000-12,000 feet," Army officials said.

The General is the first ever Director General Military Training to have undertaken Skydiving, thereby in the true spirit leading from the front and further endorsing the "Spirit of Adventure" for all personnel in Indian Army, they said. The General officer is more than 58 years old and his pursuit for physical excellence is exemplary, the officials said. The officer was trained in First Jump Course which successfully culminated in four safe and successful Skydives and it is expected that this activity will further motivate and enthuse the zeal of soldierly spirit amongst the youth of the country, they said. Officials said the jump by a senior officer is a welcome step as in recent times, it has been seen that a number of officers have made requests for being awarded disability pensions for injuries and diseases attributable to service conditions. A few years ago, a very senior officer a few months before retirement had requested to be granted disability pension contending that his hearing ability had suffered due to Army service. Another senior officer had recently requested pension for neck-related issues just before retirement. (ANI)