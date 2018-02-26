6 chargesheets filed against Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari

[India] February 26 (ANI): Six chargesheets have been filed against Rotomac Pens owner Vikram Kothari under various sections of the Income Tax (IT) Act, 1961.

Earlier on Sunday, Kothari's lawyer said that they would file a bail application once the former was sent to judicial custody.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday handed over the custody of Vikram and his son Rahul Kothari to the CBI for 11 days in connection with an alleged loan default of Rs 3,695 crore.

The father-son duo allegedly cheated a consortium of seven nationalised banks. The CBI had registered an FIR against the Kotharis who allegedly owe Rs 754.77 crore to the Bank of India, Rs 456.63 crore to the Bank of Baroda, Rs 771.07 crore to the Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 458.95 crore to the Union Bank of India, Rs 330.68 crore to the Allahabad Bank, Rs 49.82 crore to the Bank of Maharashtra and Rs 97.47 crore to the Oriental Bank of Commerce. Vikram's wife Sadhna Kothari is also accused in the case. The father-son duo was arrested by the CBI on February 22 in Delhi after the agency alleged that they were not cooperating with the probe. Earlier, the IT department had attached four immovable properties of the Rotomac Group of companies, in Kanpur and Ahmedabad. (ANI)