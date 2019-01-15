6 children die after boat capsizes in Narmada

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Six children have died after a boat capsized in Narmada River in Nandurbar district on Tuesday. All the deceased are reportedly in the age group of 5 to 12 years.

The rescue operation is underway and the district administration along with divers are searching for others who were on board when the accident took place. The death toll is expected to increase.

Reportedly the boat capsized due to overloading while it was in the middle of the river.

More details are awaited. (ANI)