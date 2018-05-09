6 Cs of Congress destroying future of K'taka: PM Modi

[India], May 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday enumerated six 'diseases' that the Congress Party suffered with, namely Congress culture, communalism, casteism, crime, corruption, and contractor system, and said that these six diseases were destroying the future of Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Bangarapet in the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister said, "Congress is affected with 6 diseases and makes those 6 diseases viral wherever it goes. They are- Congress culture, Communalism, Casteism, Crime, Corruption, Contractor system. These six Cs are destroying the future of Karnataka."

Elongating on what he stated was Congress culture, Prime Minister Modi said that the party patronised courtiers who only bowed to Delhi and not the aspirations of the people.

"Congress has not done justice to the aspirations of the people of Karnataka," he said, adding that "those born with golden spoons would never understand the aspirations of the poor."

The NDA government, on the other hand, was undertaking initiatives that benefitting the poor, Modi stated, citing the construction of toilets across the country, under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Prime Minister further took a potshot at the previous Congress-led UPA government, and said that the then prime minister Manmohan Singh was controlled by a "remote control", an obvious reference to the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Comparing the grand old party to the incumbent government, Modi said, "In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India. Whatever the high command- the people of India tell me, I will do."

Prime Minister Modi also took on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who stated he would become the Prime Minister if Congress won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Yesterday someone made an important declaration- he said, "I am going to be Prime Minister!" He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have so many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the Prime Minister? This is simply nothing but arrogance," Modi said.

As the assembly elections inches nearer, Karnataka has turned into a battlefield with both BJP and Congress indulging in aggressive campaigns.

The Prime Minister is due to address three more rallies in the state, while BJP's star campaigner Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be busy holding public meetings in the poll-bound state.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-seat assembly. The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)