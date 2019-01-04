6 dead after factory collapses in West Delhi

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Six people were killed after a portion of a factory in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area collapsed on Thursday.

Moreover, two individuals sustained injuries and have been admitted to Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital.

According to DCP West Delhi Monika Bhardwaj, the collapse was triggered by a cylinder blast which occurred at around 9pm in the factory.

Police and personnel from the fire brigade were immediately pressed into action and carried out a rescue operation at the site.

The police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)