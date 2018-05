[India], May 09 (ANI): The Delhi Police, on Tuesday, suspended six personnel from its ranks after they allegedly beat up a youth in Rani Bagh area.

The victim alleged that the said officers were drunk and they beat him up for no reason, while his mother claimed that despite calling up the Police Control Room, there was no response.

"These people are lawbreakers and not keepers of the law," she said. (ANI)