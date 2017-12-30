6 fake currency accused jailed for 6 years

[India], December 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, Jammu branch on Saturday sentenced six accused persons to six years' imprisonment in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

The NIA pronounced judgment under section 489C, 120B and 109 RPC and acquitted one accused.

The case was initially registered at Janipur, Jammu Police station on November 11, 2011, under section 120B, 489B and 489C of RPC and under section 13, 38 and 40 of the UA (P) Act against four accused persons for the possession of FICNs having face value equivalent to Rs 1.5 lakh.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA arrested three more people in the case. After the completion of the investigation, the NIA filed chargesheets in the case against seven accused. All six convicted also have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 each. (ANI)