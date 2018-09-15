6 Indian airports get international awards

[India], Sept 15 (ANI): Six airports of the Airports Authority of India have been conferred with seven international awards. The Airports Council International (ACI) presented the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017 at Customer Excellence Global Summit at Halifax, Canada, on September 12.

"Airports Authority of India's (AAI) six airports have bagged seven awards in various categories," a release said. The winning airports include Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.

Based on the results of the survey carried out by the ACI, a global non-profit organisation of Airport Operators on ASQ, Lucknow Airport has been rated as the world's top airport in the 'Best Airport by Size' category, among the airports handling two to five million passengers per year. It has also bagged the award for "Best airport by size and Region" among the airports handling two to five million passengers per year in the whole Asia Pacific region.

Indore Airport has bagged the award for 'Best Airport by Region' among the airports handling under two million passengers per year in Asia-Pacific region.

Ahmedabad Airport has been rated as the 'Most Improved Airport' in Asia-Pacific region. Indore and Ahmedabad airports are the two first time winners from India for 2017. While Kolkata and Pune airports have been ranked third in the world in the 'Best Airport by Size' category, among the airports handling five to 15 million passengers per year, Chennai Airport has been adjudged the third best in the world in the category - 'Best Airport by Size' among airports handling 15-25 million passengers per year.

ASQ is the globally established benchmarking programme that measures passengers' satisfaction while travelling through an airport.

ACI-ASQ survey is carried out at around 315 airports across Africa, North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The ASQ survey results are also monitored by Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India, NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. (ANI)