6 Indians trapped in Malaysia approach MEA for help

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Families of six Indians who are allegedly being tortured by their employers in Malaysia have approached the Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back to India.

The six men from Hyderabad alleged that they ran away to the Indian Embassy after they were tortured by their employers.

"My father was duped by an agent and he left for Malaysia. Earlier an agent approached him and offered a good job in Malaysia, saying the pay would be 25 thousand to 30 thousand and food and accommodation would be seen by the company", Aijaz Ahmed Khan, son of one of the victims Anees Ahmed Khan, told ANI.

According to the son, after landing in Malaysia, Khan realised that there was no job. "They took my father to a Steel company. The agent also took Rs one lakh from us to send my father. There were lots of problems but he adjusted. They were not providing him food as well. It has been almost three months my father staying there", said Khan's son. Khan's son said that they have requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj to rescue them, adding that the six men "are now staying in the Indian Embassy without passports". Families of other victims have told the same story, saying that a few agents on the pretext of jobs took their family members to Malaysia, but haven't received any salary from the past three months. "It's been three months but they didn't receive salary, due to continuous torture our brothers ran away from the company and approached Indian embassy, my brothers were asking to their employers to hand over passports but the employers are ignoring that", said the brother of another victim. (ANI)