6 more die in Assam flood; situation improving in other North Eastern states

Guwahati: The overall flood situation in the north-east continued to improve today, except in Assam, where six more people died, taking the death toll due to flood-related incidents in the region to 31, officials said.

According to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, four people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in worst-hit Karimganj district while two died in Cachar district since yesterday, taking the death toll in the state to 20.

Over 5.64 lakh people have been affected by the flood in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

Till yesterday, 5.49 lakh people were hit by the flood across six districts, including Golaghat. Karimganj is the worst hit, affecting nearly 2.36 lakh people, followed by Hailakandi with 2.21 lakh, the report said. At present, 727 villages in the affected districts are under water and 3,890 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the report said. It said the authorities are running 457 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 1,57,524 people have taken shelter. At least 9,250 people have been evacuated by the state and national disaster response forces personnel from Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts since yesterday. Landslides occurred at Kharguli locality in Guwahati, but no casualty was reported, the report said. Barak river at Badarpurghat in Karimganj, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj town were flowing above the danger marks, the report said.