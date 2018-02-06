6 more leopards sighted in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi Park

[India], Feb.6 (ANI): The number of leopards in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has grown by six in the last three years.

The national park now has a total of 41 leopards.

According to an official estimate, "the present number of leopards in SGNP is estimated at least 41 after photo capturing in a vast study for around 45 days through 50 cameras placed on different locations. In the past census it was 35 leopards in 2015".

"Sex of 38 leopards out of 41 was established in photo capturing which showed 23 female and 15 male. While, sex of three leopards could not be determined," official added.

SGNP is trying to adopt new methods for counting of leopards and monitoring their movement habits. By next year, SGNP plans to tie three radio collars to three different leopards to watch their movement patterns, as this will enable the authorities to ascertain their numbers in a better and more accurate way. (ANI)