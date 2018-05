[India], May 14 (ANI): Six Naxals were gunned down by the security forces in two different districts of Odisha on Sunday.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel killed four Naxals in Kandhamal district and recovered one AK 47 along with other arms and ammunition, according to official sources.

While in Balangir district, two Naxals were killed by security forces and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession. (ANI)