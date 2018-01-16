6 Rohingya Muslims arrested in Tripura

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): As many as six Rohingya Muslims were arrested from the railway station here on Saturday night.

The six members, identified as Mohammad Jahangir Alam (17), Ibrahim Alam (17), Mohammad Ashan (15), Nur Fataman (16), Jhana Tara (14) and Dilwara Begum (27) were reportedly waiting to board a train to Hyderabad.

The six people were detained by the railway police here, who were moving "suspiciously" through the railway station. Upon interrogation, they confessed to being Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and had sneaked into India via Bangladesh.

Further, it was revealed that one stayed in Hyderabad while the other five who recently had taken refuge in Chittagong of Bangladesh illegally crossed the border through Sonamura into Tripura from where they boarded a bus to Dharmanagar. "The police who saw the six minors detained them and began investigations, following which they confessed to being Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. Cases have been registered against all of them, and the investigation is underway. The six are in safe custody," Inspector of Dharmanagar Railway Police Swapan Kumar Singh told ANI. This is the second such incident reported from the state Tripura in less than two months. Earlier, eight Rohingyas belonging to two families, including two women and four children, were arrested at Khayerpur, 12 km north of Agartala. (ANI)