6 UP cops suspended, 4 held for beating rape victim's father

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): As many as six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating up a rape victim's father here.

"Two police officers and four constables have been suspended, while four accused of beating the rape victim's father have been arrested," said Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP), Pushpanjali Devi.

On Sunday, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the district.

The victim, while speaking to ANI, alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices had raped her, but no action was taken. She also stated that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR. The victim's family further alleged that the MLA's brother had thrashed the woman's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR, but the police booked the father instead and locked him up. Furthermore, the victim's father was arrested on Sunday outside the chief minister's residence but had to be admitted to the hospital last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. Subsequently, he passed away in the early hours on Monday. However, the relatives alleged that the man was murdered in police custody by Sengar, the MLA named as the accused by the rape victim. (ANI)