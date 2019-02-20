6-year-old boy trapped in 200-feet-deep borewell in Pune

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A six-year-old boy is trapped in a 200-feet-deep borewell at Thorandale village in Pune on Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Ravi Pandit Bill, is stuck at a depth of 10 feet in the borewell, according to the information received by SHO Ambegaon Police station.

The incident happened around 5 pm today near Manchar tehsil.

Ravi, son of a labourer working on road constructions, fell into the borewell while playing.

The work of road construction was going on in the area and family of the labourer was there at the site.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, the National Disaster Response Force team (NDRF) and police were pressed to rush to the spot to rescue the trapped boy. (ANI)