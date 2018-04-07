6-year-old Salman fan vows to not eat till actor walks out of jail

Jodhpur: With superstar Salman Khan’s conviction in 1998 Blackbucks poaching case, where he has been sentenced to 5 years in Jail by Jodhpur court; thousands of his fans have been left disheartened.

One such Salman fan is 6-year-old Aniya, who is a resident of Delhi. Aniya’s sadness has worried her parents for she has stopped eating food; and has vowed to eat only after the superstar walks out of jail.

Aniya, who is at present in Jodhpur, is doing a silent protest with her parents and other Salman fans with pla-cards in hand.

Due to not eating and drinking, has worked against the little girl's health and she lost consciousness on Saturday. Speaking to the media, her parents claimed that she is a big Salman Khan fan and has said she won't eat or go to school till Salman Khan is free. Her mother also said that her inclination towards Salman is so high that she starts crying everytime Salman Khan cries in his movies.