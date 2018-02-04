6-year-old's death: Case registered

[India], Feb 4 (ANI): Two days after a minor girl admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) with injuries to her private parts died, a case was registered on Sunday.

The police said that they lodged a case under Section 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on the reports of postmortem and Ganga Ram Hospital.

The six-year-old girl, suspected to have been sexually assaulted a few days ago, died at the hospital due to decompensate septic shock with respiratory failure and multi-organ dysfunction early on Friday

On Friday, Swati Jai Hind, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, had condemned the incident and termed it 'devastating'. "Met the doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. 6 year old's medical reports reveal recto vaginal fistula which means tear in anal & vaginal region. Happens due 2 sexual assault. She appears to have died due 2 an infection from same. Police should immediately arrest perpetrator. Devastating! (sic)", read her tweet. Earlier in the week, an eight-month-old girl was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly raped by her 27-year-old cousin brother in northwest Delhi's Shakurbasti. (ANI)