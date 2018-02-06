60 schools to remain closed in J&K's Poonch in wake of ceasefire violations

Poonch: As many as 60 schools have been closed in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday following incessant ceasefire violations long the Line of Control (LoC).





The Deputy District Collector of Poonch, Tariq Ahmed Zargar told ANI, "Yesterday there was heavy shelling in Balakot sector and in wake of the ceasefire violation; we have decided that any school situated within 0 to 5 km of Line of Control in Balakote sector will remain closed today."



"Approximately 60 schools will come under this jurisdiction. On the basis of the situation we will further decide whether to continue to reopen the schools," added DDC Zargar.

Earlier on Monday, at least 84 schools were shut down in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday evening, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch's Shahpur sector.