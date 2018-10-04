60-year-old beaten to death in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi: A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people after he refused to give a sachet of 'paan masala' to a neighbour.

Police confirmed that the victim, identified as Vedram, died on the spot.

The incident took place in Jalalpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Wednesday night after a person, identified as Sonu, came to Vedram's shop and asked for a sachet of 'paan masala' on credit.

A fight began after Vedram refused to give it to Sonu. Subsequently Sonu allegedly started beating the man with a stick. Sonu was later joined by his father and brother, who beat Vedram till he fell unconscious and died.

The three accused are absconding and the police have initiated an investigation to nab them. Hardoi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shailendra Singh said, "The person died on the spot. The investigation is underway and search has been launched to nab the culprits," said.