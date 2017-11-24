60-year-old building collapses in Delhi

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): An almost 60-year-old building in Delhi's Taimur Nagar collapsed on Friday morning, confirmed a police official.

The building, which belonged to a retired government official, Dhruv Kumar, collapsed at 9:45 am in the morning.

No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.

The owner of the building and a labourer is suspected to be stuck under the debris.

"Three fire tenders and a team of the DDMA, and the local police are at the spot," DCP South East Romil Baniya said.

The building was reportedly under construction. (ANI)