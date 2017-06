[India], June 14 (ANI): As many 60,516 bottles of illegal liquor were seized in 94 separate cases.

The Surat district police on Wednesday destroyed all of them.

The market value of the liquor bottles is worth Rs. 60 lakh in the current market.

The police said the bottles were laid on a bridge which is under construction at National Highway No. 8 and ordered a bulldozer to roll over it. (ANI)