61-day fishing ban concludes in Tamil Nadu

[India], June 16 (ANI): The 61-day fishing ban period which was imposed for mechanised boats along Tamil Nadu's east coast concluded on Friday.

The fishing ban operates between April 15 and Jun 15 every year during the breeding season for fishes.

Although the fishermen from Rameswaram have started sailing on Saturday, they are disappointed because of the less diesel supply at state-run petrol pumps.

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation State Secretary C.R. Senthilvel said that the fishermen are ready to cooperate with the authorities in regard to their ecological concerns, but in return, he demanded that the fishermen should get their subsidised diesel for running their motorboats otherwise the livelihoods would be at risk.

"Painful ironies keep repeating for the Fishermen Community of Tamil Nadu. Fishermen respect the ecological constraint and they wish to cooperate with the authorities in getting their quota of subsidized diesel, but the state-run banks are running dry today. If we have to depend on the private banks, then we won't be able to get diesel at the subsidised price, which in turn would affect our livelihood," said Senthilvel. The fishermen also complained of an uncertain livelihood as they have to live under the threat of being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. (ANI)