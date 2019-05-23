62 per cent turnout recorded till 7 pm in last phase, WB tops chart

[India], May 19 (ANI): An estimated voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded till 7 pm in 59 constituencies in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

The highest voter turnout of 73.46 per cent was registered in West Bengal while the lowest at 53.36 per cent was in Bihar, the EC data till 7 pm said.

In Jharkhand, the polling percentage was 71.06 followed by Madhya Pradesh (70 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (66.58 per cent), Chandigarh (63.57 per cent), Punjab (60.60 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (57.09 per cent).

As many as 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, all four co1nstituencies in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat of Union Territory Chandigarh went to polls in this phase. An estimated turnout of 69.61 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the elections, 69.44 per cent (second phase), 68.40 per cent (third phase), 65.50 per cent (fourth phase), 64.16 per cent (fifth phase) and 64.4 per cent(sixth phase). (ANI) .