62-year-old man arrested for molesting Vistara air hostess at Delhi airport

New Delhi: The Delhi police arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly molesting an air hostess while exiting an airplane at Delhi airport, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (airport) confirmed that on March 24, a crew member air hostess of Vistara airlines, reported a matter of harassment in flight UK-997 from Lucknow to Delhi. In her complaint, a passenger identified as Rajeev Vasant Dani, a resident of Pune, was arrested.

A Vistara spokesperson said: “A member of our cabin crew operating flight number UK 997 from Lucknow to Delhi on March 24, 2018, reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity. We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR is registered and investigation is on. We are fully committed to providing our cooperation to all the authorities.”

Sources say the alleged harassment took place when the plane landed in Delhi and passengers were about to alight from the aircraft. "The air hostess, who hails from Meghalaya, was touched inappropriately by the accused more than once. She reported the matter to her seniors and some passengers also saw this disgraceful act," say sources. Following which, an FIR was registered against this Pune resident under sections for sexual harassment which is punishable with a maximum term of three years and a fine and he was arrested. A case under IPC section 354 A (sexual harassment) has been registered. The accused was arrested and presented before a magistrate who granted him bail.