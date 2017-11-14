636 kgs of cannabis seized from Visakhapatnam

[India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 636 kg of cannabis from a truck in Anakapalle, a suburb of Visakhapatnam.

The press note, issued by the DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit on Monday, mentions that DRI, along with 636 kg of cannabis, nabbed two people on Saturday.

Based on specific information that prohibited narcotic drugs were being illegally transported, the DRI officers launched an operation and intercepted a Tata Goods carriage in Anakapalle, a suburb of Visakhapatnam, on November 11, reads the press note.

The narcotic drugs that were brought from Paderu and were taken to Tamil Nadu were seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, it adds. "Two persons, including the driver of the vehicle, found involved in the illegal transport of the ganja have been apprehended and further investigation is on," added the release. (ANI)